Coronavirus: India has LEAST number of doctors & medical professionals compared to other countries; SEE REPORT

The Coronavirus outbreak has got everyone thinking with different reports surfacing the internet. The recent one by Bloomberg has caught everyone’s attention. Find out

The Coronavirus outbreak has caused a real threat across the whole globe. The pandemic has resulted in many fatal cases while the spread does not seem to stop. First detected in China, the virus has gradually affected quite a lot of countries across the world. Each country is making the best of efforts to tackle the spread of disease while their medical professional makes use of most of its abilities to help affected patients.

While the COVID-19 outbreak has caused panic across the world, people are now resorting to research to keep them company during this difficult time. One such research surfacing the internet now is the number of doctors each country has in a population of per 1000 people. In a study shared by Bloomberg Opinion, a graph shows the top and bottom 10 countries and their patient to doctor ratios. While Austria tops the list with approximately 5 physicians per 1000 people, India is at the very end with almost 1 physician, in a population of 1000.

The list also shows the affected countries like China, Italy and the United States with a considerably high amount of physicians.

However, even the United States is facing a crisis when it comes to the number of health professionals available. Not all doctors are equipped for a crisis like the Coronavirus Outbreak. Only some have the knowledge to deal with the symptoms. As Bloomberg states that as the spread of the virus increases, hospitals and medical centres will need ‘all hands on deck’.

Considering the amount to problems the US is currently facing, India is far down on the list which makes tackling the pandemic all the more challenging.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :bloombergopinion

Read More