Coronavirus India Update: Here’s a state wise tally of confirmed COVID 19 cases across the country

Coronavirus India Update: As the coronavirus outbreak takes over the nation, here’s a look at the state-wise toll of positive cases of COVID 19 in India.

Coronavirus India Update: The coronavirus cases have been increasing rapidly across the country. So far, around 148 confirmed cases have been recorded and along with three deaths in different parts of the nation. While the World Health Organization has declared it a pandemic, it has also issued safety guidelines to prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus. Although countries like China, Iran etc have witnessed a massive impact of the deadly virus, the novel coronavirus has also been reaching several states of India now.

To note, the centre and state governments have been taking several precautionary measures including urging the citizens to follow social distancing and maintain sanitization and hygiene. Talking about the toll of coronavirus cases in India, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum cases as the toll reaches 42. It is followed by Kerala where the positive cases of COVID 19 are inching towards 30. Meanwhile, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have also recorded over 15 cases each, which Karnataka has around 13 cases. The national capital has also recorded eight cases of this highly transmissible virus.

And while the toll of coronavirus cases is on an upsurge as of now, it has certainly created a panic situation across the nation. After all, it has claimed a life in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra each. Meanwhile, it is reported that around 14 people across the nation have also recovered from coronavirus.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, here’s a state-wise tally of COVID cases in India.

Kerala: 27 (including 2 foreigners)

Punjab: 1

Delhi: 10 (including one foreigner)

Jammu and Kashmir: 3

Ladakh: 8

Rajasthan: 4 (including 2 foreigners)

Uttar Pradesh: 17 (including one foreigner)

Maharashtra: 42 (including 3 foreigners)

Karnataka: 13

Tamil Nadu: 1

Telangana: 6 (including 2 foreigners)

Haryana: 16 (including 14 foreigners)

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Uttarakhand: 1

Odisha: 1

West Bengal: 1

