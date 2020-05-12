PM Modi Speech Live: India manufacturing 2 lakh PPE kits and N95 masks every day to fight COVID 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that being self independent as a nation is the only way to fight back coronavirus

India, just like the rest of the world, has been struggling to be the COVID 19 pandemic that has infected over 42 lakh people around the world also claimed over 2.8 lakh lives so far. While this pandemic is also tightening its clutches in India, India has been giving it a tough fight and is already witnessing a countrywide lockdown for over a month now. And while the lockdown has been in the third phase now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the ongoing crisis situation and hailed the nation for standing strong against COVID 19.

He asserted that despite fighting the coronavirus outbreak, India has emerged as an example of progress in the last century. PM Modi also asserted that being self-reliant and self-independent as a nation is the only way to fight this pandemic. He even asserted that India has come a long way in its fight against COVID 19 and have also converted the crisis into an opportunity. “When the crisis started not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, while only a few N95 masks were available. However, two lakh PPE kits and 2 lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily at the moment," he added.

PM Modi further asserted that the coronavirus outbreak is an unimaginable crisis for mankind. And while it was unprecedented, mankind is certainly in a state of war against COVID 19. He also emphasised that it is high time that we do not just protect ourselves but also move forward.

