Coronavirus: Indian firm develops 1 crore real time COVID 19 test kits costing 500 for a kit; Details inside

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, and nationwide lockdown, a news that comes as a ray of hope is the news of a West Bengal-based GCC Biotech India company developing a real-time Coronavirus testing kit that costs 500 for a single test. That’s right! As per reports, a West Bengal firm has claimed the development of a COVID-19 testing kit that costs Rs 500 and gives real-time result. As per a report in ANI, the kit developed by GCC Biotech India, a South 24 Paragnas, West Bengal-based firm, costs Rs 500 for a single test, while, the union government has capped the testing fee for COVID-19 at Rs 4,500 across India.

As per a report, the managing director of GCC Biotech India was quoted as saying that the kid was made after two months of research and development, and he added that the kit is cost effective as it contains all reagents produced by the company. “We have made 1 crore test kits and have 40 lakh in store. If India can do 3 lakh tests per day, we'll be able to support the government without any problems,” shared the MD. As per reports, the GCC Biotech India company received approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research earlier this month on May 1, 2020. Also, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the government has been urging domestic firms to come up with indigenous solutions and in the wake of the pandemic, a number of automobile firms have been developing ventilators and other medical supplies.

Talking about Coronavirus, the number of cases in India is on a surge and has approached the 70,000 mark. Talking about the kit, reports suggest that the patient can get the Coronavirus result within 90 minutes and the incubation period is not required for the test and the Indian firm has made one crore testing kits so far. Well, amidst the news of deaths caused by the COVID 19 infection, this news definitely comes as a ray of hope.

