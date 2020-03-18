Coronavirus Kerala Update: Important tips to stay safe amid COVID 19 crisis as toll reaches 27

As the coronavirus cases are rapidly increasing in Kerala, here’s how you can keep yourself and others safe amid this COVID 19 outbreak.

The world is currently dealing with a crisis situation at the moment as the novel coronavirus cases have crossed 2 lakh. It has claimed over six thousand lives globally and there doesn’t seem to be an end to it anytime soon. Interestingly, the coronavirus outbreak has also entered India and the nation has recorded over 150 cases so far. While Maharashtra registered the maximum number of positive cases with a toll of 42, Kerala has taken second place in the list. As of now, Kerala has registered 27 positive cases of COVID 19.

Given the intense situation, the Kerala government led by Pinarayi Vijayan has been taking several precautionary measures in to mitigate the novel coronavirus. The state has been on a partial shutdown with schools, educational institution and theatres have been closed. In fact, Kerala was the first one to shut down the theatres. Besides, the South Indian film industry has also come to a standstill. This isn’t all. Kerala police have also released a video in public interest wherein a group of cops wearing masks were seen teaching the mass about the handwashing technique as they grooved to the Malayalam song Kalakkatha from Prithviraj's film Ayyapanum Koshiyum.

Meanwhile, it is also advised for the natives to avoid stepping out of the house and hygiene and sanitization. So, while, Kerala is gearing up to battle against COVID 19, here are some essential tips to stay safe in this crisis situation:

Maintain your personal hygiene and sanitization to keep yourself and others safe.

Make sure to use soaps and hand sanitizers on a regular basis.

Practice social distancing and self-quarantine, i.e avoid going to crowded places. In fact, refrain from stepping out of your house unless not necessary.

Maintain healthy eating habits and prefer eating fresh vegetables. However, do have a stock of staple food and processed food.

Also, have cold drinks and other thirst-quenching drinks in the humid weather.

As you prepare yourself to deal with this pandemic, make sure you are kind towards others and don’t stock up thing unnecessarily.

