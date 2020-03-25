Coronavirus killing more men than women? Report reveals the reason behind this universal pattern

Coronavirus, which originated in China's city of Wuhan, has caused massive damage in Italy, Germany, Iran, and US. Many countries across the world have been in a lockdown mode.

Coronavirus has spread in large proportions across the world. Almost no country in the world has been spared. The virus, which originated in China's city of Wuhan, has caused massive damage in Italy, Germany, Iran, and US. In India, too, the country has witnessed at least 10 deaths and has since gone into a lockdown mode. The deadly virus has seen over 18,000 deaths across the world. According to a latest report in CNN, more men than women seem to be dying because of coronavirus.

For the unversed, Italy has seen the most number of deaths so far. According to Italy's National Health Institute (ISS), men represent nearly 60 per cent of the people who have tested positive for the virus. Among those, more than 70 per cent of those have died.

In South Korea, where the number of cases is above 9,000, more women than men have tested positive. However, at least 54% of the reported deaths are among men. Researchers have revealed that smoking, drinking and general poor health among men could be the few primary reasons why more men than women are succumbing to the deadly virus.

However, US, which is being reported to be the next epicenter of the virus, has not yet released their gender-specific data. Dr Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, said last week, "From Italy we're seeing another concerning trend. That the mortality in males seems to be twice in every age group of females." The US has seen over 50,000 positive cases and around 700 deaths so far.

