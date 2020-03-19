Coronavirus Latest Update: Death toll climbs to 4 as 70 year old man succumbs to COVID 19 in Punjab

As Coronavirus crisis has taken over the nation, another death by this deadly virus has been recorded in India.

The coronavirus outbreak in India has claimed another life here as a 70-year-old man breathed his last today after severe chest pain. It happened in Punjab’s Nawashehar region and took the overall death toll to four across the nation. According to media reports, the victim had returned from Germany via Italy. He died of severe chest pain and was tested positive of the novel Coronavirus. To note, this marked the first death of COVID 19 in Punjab so far. On the other hand, another positive case of the highly transmissible virus has been recorded in Chandigarh.

Given the graveness of the situation, the Captain Amrinder Singh led Punjab government has taken stringent measures to combat coronavirus. Reportedly, the government has decided to shut down public transport services in the state to prevent the widespread of the novel Coronavirus. As a result, the buses and tempos will be going off-road from Friday midnight. Besides, the media reports also suggest that the state authorities have also restricted the gatherings to 20 from 50. To recall, the Punjab government had also announced the shutdown of school, colleges and other educational institution until March 31 amid the Coronavirus fear across the nation.

For the uninitiated, COVID 19 pandemic has created a panic situation across the world. While so far over 2.5 lakh positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded across the world, it has also claimed over 9000 lives globally. Meanwhile, the toll of Coronavirus cases in India has also raised to 173 at the moment.

Credits :Hindustan Times

