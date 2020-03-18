Coronavirus Latest Update: Vaishno Devi Yatra closed from today amid COVID 19 fear

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Coronavirus cases witnesses an upsurge in India, Vaishno Devi yatra has been closed by the Jammu and Kashmir as a precautionary measure to combat COVID-19.

A day after Maharashtra’s Siddhivinayak temple and Shirdi’s Sai Baba temple shut down its doors for the devotees, Mata Vaishno Devi has also joined the league. As per a recent development the Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed for the pilgrims from today. The decision was taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government as a precautionary measure in wake of the outbreak of novel coronavirus in India in order to prevent the spread of this highly contagious virus. To note, the toll of positive cases of COVID-19 has been rapidly inching towards 150 across the nation.

Reportedly, the authorities have also banned the operations of all interstate buses in the state to combat novel coronavirus. The Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir government also issued a statement in this regard and stated. “Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. Operations of all interstate buses, both incoming and outgoing from J&K, are banned from today.” To recall, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Tuesday had asked the pilgrims to postpone their visit to the shrine amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of coronavirus, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board today reviewed all aspects related to yatra and the safety of pilgrims. The CEO has appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the Shrine till normalisation of the situation," the shrine board said in a statement.

In fact, the board had also issued an advisory to NRIs and foreigners to avoid visiting Vaishno Devi for 28 days after they land in India to prevent the widespread of COVID-19.a

