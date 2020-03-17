Coronavirus: Local train services in Mumbai to stop temporarily? Maharashtra Govt to hold cabinet meeting

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

A cabinet meeting will be held by Maharastra government with Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharshtra, taking a call on whether local train services in Mumbai should be shut temporarily. Read below for more details.

It was only a few hours back when it was reported that Maharashtra had registered its first death, due to coronavirus. With 39 confirmed cases in Maharashtra, a 64-year-old patient died in Mumbai's Kasturba hospital. A total of 125 cases of coronavirus have been registered in India with a death toll of three, while 13 patients are said to have recovered. With the steady increase in the number of cases, ET Now reports that the Maharashtra government might be taking a particularly drastic decision as a tool of preventive measures.

A cabinet meeting will be held by Maharashtra govt today with Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, taking a call on shutting the local train services in Mumbai temporarily. "Today, there is a cabinet meeting that will be taking place and a proposal will be kept on whether the local trains, on the three lines - harbour, western and central line - needs to be suspended temporarily. This is what is going to be discussed and post that, an announcement is going to be made," ET Now's reporter stated.

Moreover, Rajesh Tope, Health Minister of Maharashtra stated that the crowded local trains violated the norms of social distancing, which is a major cause of concern, particularly in Mumbai as they recorded their first death and also because Maharashtra has the highest number of positive cases.

Do you think temporarily stopping the local railways, which is being used by thousands and thousands of citizens on a daily basis, is a good idea? Especially, with the pandemic increasing by the second in India! Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

