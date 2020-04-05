Coronavirus Lockdown: Here's what you can switch on and off at 9 pm tonight; Fans, TV, computers can run

PM Modi has urged citizens to switch off lights and instead use candles, torch, phone flashlights to 'challenge the darkness' of the coronavirus outbreak.

With just 10 odd days left for India's 21-day lockdown to come to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens earlier this week to switch off lights on Sunday, April 5, at 9 pm for 9 minutes. He urged citizens to switch off lights and instead use candles, torch,phone flashlights to “challenge the darkness” of the coronavirus outbreak. The solidarity appeal came amidst the rising numbers of Coronavirus cases in India which has crossed the mark of 3,000.

However, Modi's announcement set a wave of confusion on social media as many wondered if switching off lights also meant switching off appliances like refrigerators, computers, television and even fans. Another video started doing the rounds which claimed that if people across India switched off their lights, it would cause instability.

Well, the official Twitter account of Ministry of Power has now put all these rumours to rest. In a series of tweets, the ministry clarified these rumours. It tweeted, "Some apprehensions have been expressed that this may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm the electrical appliances. These apprehensions are misplaced. The Indian electricity grid is robust, stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand. #PoweringIndia #IndiaFightsCorona."

So here's the Do's and Dont's to keep in mind 9 pm tonight:

DO'S

Switch off lights in homes from 9 pm to 9.09 pm on the 5th of April

Just main lights like tubelights and lamps

Switch off lights one-by-one in different rooms

DONT'S:

Do NOT switch off the main switch in your house

Appliances like Computers, TVs, Fans, Refrigerators and ACs in homes don't need to be turned off

Do not step out of your house. Light a candle at your doorstep or in your balcony

Do not handle light candles or diyas after using high-alcohol content sanitisers

Switch on lights after a gap of few seconds between each light

"The lights in Hospitals and all other essential services like Public Utilities, Municipal Services, Offices, Police Stations, Manufacturing Facilities, etc will remain on. The call given by Hon’ble PM is to just switch off lights in residences. All local bodies have been advised to keep the street lights on for public safety," The Ministry of Power tweeted.

