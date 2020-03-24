Coronavirus lockdown India: Here is what you can and cannot do during the 21 days of lockdown

PM Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown of 21 days and here is what the dos and don'ts for the three weeks ahead look like.

PM Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for the next 21 days and the first thought that everyone has been having post this is how will they manage the ongoing crisis that this is. While the Prime Minister has also announced a provision of 15000 crores for helping out in the crisis situation that we are stuck in and to provide relief with help at the best he can. However, at the same time, it has also brought in questions as to things one can and cannot do in the current scenario.

For starters, what is a lockdown? Well, while in lockdown, the protocol is to not leave or exit a space where one is at, however, this does allow to get access to essential items including groceries, medical needs, banks, etc. However, other non-essential activities will not be available or accessible due to the nationwide shutdown. And right now, India is on complete lockdown of sorts as restrictions have been imposed on movement including travel.

Well, have a look at what is it going to look like amidst the 21 days lockdown:

1. Police, civil defense, fire and emergency services, electricity, etc will continue to function.

2. All commercial establishments to shut down during lockdown, except the companies supporting the essential services during this crisis situation.

3. Banks, insurance offices, essential goods like food, pharmaceuticals, medical types of equipment and their transport will be in operation.

4. Grocery stores, shops dealing with food, fruits and vegetables will remain open. Citizens are advised not to overstock things leaving other deprived.

5. Places of worship to remain closed for devotees.

6. All transport services remain suspended except for the transportation of essential goods.

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, list of essential services that will remain open.

Now that you are well aware of what can be and cannot be, be careful and don't be seen stepping out unless necessary. Everyone must take the necessary precautions that are needed and at the same time, ensure that they are keeping the basic hygiene given the lockdown.

Credits :Pinkvilla

