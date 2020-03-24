Coronavirus Lockdown India: Photos and videos of people panic buying flood social media despite PM Modi's urge

PM Narendra Modi made the announcement about a nationwide lockdown of 21 days owing to Coronavirus in his speech today evening and while it is for the bigger good, it looks like not everyone has taken it very seriously and has resorted to panic buying instead.

The Coronavirus outbreak is the biggest danger throughout the world right now and even though there are people who have been taking all the necessary precautions, it turns out, it might not be enough. Over the last couple of days, everyone has quarantined themselves, but is everyone doing that? PM Narendra Modi, during his speech in the evening today went on to make a major announced regarding the nationwide lockdown over COVID 19. He not only went on to highlight how this is necessary in order to not go back in time by 21 years, but he also emphasized how social distancing is very important at this point in time and that this is the only way to fight the virus, together. During his speech, he urged everyone to pray and thank the people who have been working tirelessly, including the doctors, nurses, the policemen, paramedics, the workers in our societies, and everyone else.

The nationwide lockdown has, in fact, lead to a nationwide panic as well. While the guidelines have been issued and it clearly states how the essential services will be operational, people have resorted to panic buying and videos and photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media as well. Post his speech, our Prime Minister also made it a point to comfort the citizens where he urged everyone to not panic buy, and he wrote, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available." However, with the fear that seems to have taken over the citizens owing to the lockdown in India for the next 21 days, it looks like the streets are not a very good scenario to look at right now.

Check out some of the photos and videos right here:

Just like #DeMonetisation @PMOIndia @narendramodi has set Panic amongst the masses by closing down the country by 12 midnight by announcing at 8pm... without a mention about a plan about essential services! Below scene is at #tilaknagar at #mumbai absolute #panicbuying pic.twitter.com/HDDAWIe90h — Andy Rao (@Andythinks) March 24, 2020

Citizens resorting to #PanicBuying everywhere, in the shops which usually have around 2-3 customers at the most at a single given time normally. People have already defeated the purpose of #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/WzZXNjRWL9 — Practical Guy (@deshbhkt_) March 24, 2020

People running around to buy stuff, dunno if it’s really good step to put curfew .. #panicbuying #CoronavirusLockdown #CurfewInIndia pic.twitter.com/MVa95h6rOJ — EaTravelFun (@OzaMansi) March 24, 2020

Sheer panic on the streets. If the country still votes him on Hindutva then we're doomed #COVID2019 #lockdownindia pic.twitter.com/AG8LdaDoFS — Tejas Kumbhar (@tejjINC) March 24, 2020

Also, have a look at the guidelines for the next 21 days as issued by the government:

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines for the 21-day lockdown, list of essential services that will remain open. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/hwRgWEM88z — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

