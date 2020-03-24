Coronavirus Lockdown India: Photos and videos of people panic buying flood social media despite PM Modi's urge

Coronavirus updates
PM Narendra Modi made the announcement about a nationwide lockdown of 21 days owing to Coronavirus in his speech today evening and while it is for the bigger good, it looks like not everyone has taken it very seriously and has resorted to panic buying instead.
The Coronavirus outbreak is the biggest danger throughout the world right now and even though there are people who have been taking all the necessary precautions, it turns out, it might not be enough. Over the last couple of days, everyone has quarantined themselves, but is everyone doing that? PM Narendra Modi, during his speech in the evening today went on to make a major announced regarding the nationwide lockdown over COVID 19. He not only went on to highlight how this is necessary in order to not go back in time by 21 years, but he also emphasized how social distancing is very important at this point in time and that this is the only way to fight the virus, together. During his speech, he urged everyone to pray and thank the people who have been working tirelessly, including the doctors, nurses, the policemen, paramedics, the workers in our societies, and everyone else. 

The nationwide lockdown has, in fact, lead to a nationwide panic as well. While the guidelines have been issued and it clearly states how the essential services will be operational, people have resorted to panic buying and videos and photos of the same have been doing the rounds on social media as well. Post his speech, our Prime Minister also made it a point to comfort the citizens where he urged everyone to not panic buy, and he wrote, "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19. No panic buying please. Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available." However, with the fear that seems to have taken over the citizens owing to the lockdown in India for the next 21 days, it looks like the streets are not a very good scenario to look at right now. 

Check out some of the photos and videos right here:

Also, have a look at the guidelines for the next 21 days as issued by the government:

