Coronavirus Lockdown: Long queues witnessed outside liquor shops in New Delhi; Social distancing rules flouted

Liquor shops, which were shut down across India since the lockdown was imposed across the country, were allowed to re-open in the third phase of the lockdown from May 4, 2020.

After over a month of being in lockdown, India has witnessed the third round of lockdown across India. Yes! The ongoing lockdown has once again extended and will now last till May 17, 2020. However, this lockdown 3.0 has come with several relaxations which include the opening of liquor shops across the nation. And ever since the liquor shops have opened their shutter in the national capital on Monday, long queues have witnessed outside stores from early morning. According to media reports, around 150 shops have reopened during the lockdown.

To note, the liquor shops have been closed ever since lockdown was imposed from March 24, 2020. While people were witnessed standing in long queues for hours to reach the liquor shops, social distancing rules which have been important to COVID 19 also went for a toss in this third phase of lockdown. In fact, the Delhi police had to resort to mild lathi-charge outside liquor shops in Kashmere Gate area as people refused to follow the social distancing. Interestingly, similar scenes were witnessed in several parts of the country including Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Take a look at the videos of people queuing outside liquor shops in India:

#WATCH: People stand in a queue outside a liquor shop at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in Delhi. Govt has allowed sale of liquor in standalone shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes. pic.twitter.com/aF1g9cbz7L — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

#WATCH: Police resorts to mild lathicharge outside a liquor shop in Kashmere Gate after social distancing norms were flouted by people outside the shop. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/XZKxrr5ThC — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

People were not maintaining social distancing at this liquor store, therefore, we have closed it: Maninder Singh, SHO, Karol Bagh #Delhi https://t.co/qqa1VlM8l3 pic.twitter.com/seCTAUkAgV — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

According to the media reports, as the situation went out of control in the national capital, Delhi Police was forced to shut down shops in several areas to maintain the decorum of lockdown. Meanwhile, talking about COVID 19 outbreak in India, over 42 thousand people have been infected with the highly transmissible virus while around 1400 people have lost their lives across India as well.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :ANI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×