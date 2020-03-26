Coronavirus Lockdown: Social distancing mantra paves way for meme fest on social media

As everyone is practising social distancing these days as a precautionary measure against the novel coronavirus, it has sparked a meme fest on social media.

The world is fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic these days and the even the powerful nations are struggling to beat it. Amid this outbreak, the only key to curb the spread of COVID 19 has turned out to be social distancing. It has been advised that one must stay indoors, practice self quarantine, avoid going to crowded places and basically distance oneself socially along with maintaining hygiene and sanitization to keep this highly transmissible virus at bay. But being homebound isn’t an easy job to do, isn’t it?

And while a large section of people has been stuck at home and practising self quarantine, the creative minds are busy making memes on this newfound social distancing mantra and have already initiated a meme fest on social media. In fact, social media has been inundated with memes on social distancing and the even the plight of the people practising it these days in witty ways. From missing the party and travel plans, isolating oneself from everything, social distancing memes are quite hilarious.

Here’s a look at social distancing memes doing the round during coronavirus outbreak.

Not sure how to do #SocialDistancing? Here's Mick and Stevie to explain... pic.twitter.com/XXJ4l5CXtw — Liz Biswas (@leicesterlizzie) March 25, 2020

Whenever old people be tryna hug me as of late. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/maGdGuZOzy — Ddubman of ReviewYaLife (@254Ddubman) March 26, 2020

When someone walks within 6 feet of you #socialdistancing pic.twitter.com/3WdZj8cMIf — David Labrava Fanatics (@DavidFanatics) March 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the coronavirus virus has been rapidly spreading in India has claimed 10 lives along with over 500 positive cases. As a precautionary measure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced a complete lockdown of three weeks until April 14, 2020, to combat this deadly virus. This isn’t all. The public transports, movie halls, schools, colleges, malls, etc have also been shut down along with the suspension of all social gatherings across the country.

