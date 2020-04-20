Coronavirus Lockdown: A teenager kills himself on not getting enough likes on his social media content

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, an 18-year-old teenager committed suicide because he failed to receive enough likes on his social media content.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been urged to stay indoors. Due to everything being shut, people have become more active in various social media apps. From TikTok to Instagram, the usage of these apps has been increased since the lockdown. But as they say, too much addiction on anything is not good for the human brain. Recently, an 18-year-old teenager committed suicide because he failed to receive enough likes on his social media content. The boy was unhappy because of fewer likes and hence took his own life on Thursday at his house.

As per the police officials, no note was discovered from the spot. The teenager lived with his father at the Malda district in Noida. Due to the lockdown, the boy was at home and used to usually make videos and share them on the social media platform, TikTok. Shailesh Tomar, station house officer(SHO), sector 39 police station said, "It seems that for the past few days, he had been troubled that there weren’t enough likes on his videos. He had even shared this with his father." Tomar further said that the police officials got a call on Thursday evening which is from his father. He said that the boy had hung himself from a fan in their house.

Shailesh further said, "A team was rushed to the spot and the body was sent for an autopsy. No suicide note was recovered from the spot and a preliminary investigation revealed the reason of death was most possibly receiving less fewer likes on social media. The father was in no condition to provide any more details."

After enquiring with the neighbours, they said that the boy had been upset for a few days and used to stay awake at night to make videos. Additional deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, "The police team had to break down the door to recover his body. From what the family and neighbours have said it seems that he was depressed because his videos were not getting enough likes for the past few days. That could be why he took such an extreme step even though no suicide note was recovered from the spot. A probe in the matter is underway."

The Police officials suspect that the teenager must have been under pressure for quick fame on social media but his father has not filed an official complaint against anyone so far.

