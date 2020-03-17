Coronavirus in Maharashtra: From 3 year old tested positive to first Mumbai death; Check out all the deets

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: Here is all the latest updates regarding COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Read on to know more.

The novel strain of Coronavirus which was first discovered in Wuhan, China is spreading like wildfire. Government and health organisations are doing their best to contain the spread. In India too, central and state governments have come up with several precautionary measures by asking malls, cinema halls, schools and colleges to be closed and asked masses to avoid large gatherings among others. Many state governments have issued an advisory to companies to allow their employees to work from home.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in India is just rising by the day. The total number of positive cases in India, as of March 17, is 125, as per Health Ministry's official website. Speaking of Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the state has reported more positive cases on Monday. From 32, the number has risen to 39 as of today. The positive cases are from the Mumbai Metropolitan region, Kalyan, Yavatmal and Navi Mumbai.

Read on to know all the latest updates of Coronavirus in Maharashtra right here:

A 64-year-old Mumbai man passed away at Kasturba Hospital. Taking the national death toll to 3.

A three-year-old girl from Kalyan is the youngest to test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra. Her 37-year-old father, who had returned from the USA and mother too are confirmed Coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra has closed major temples and national parks.

The state government has allowed an aid of Rs 45 crore. Out of 45 crores, Rs 15 crore is for the Konkan division which includes Mumbai. Rs 10 crore for Pune. Rs 5 crore each for Aurangabad, Amravati, Nagpur and Nashik.

The suspected people will be stamped on their left hands so that they can be identified.

The step of stamping has been brought into consideration as patients who suspected Corornavirus patients had fled from isolation wards of the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital and Mayo Hospital in Nagpur. They have again been quarantined.

Police will be patrolling the public quarantine facilities to prevent patients from leaving. They will also do regular checks on patients ordered to quarantine at home.

Maharashtra has also invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. With the same, sate collectors and commissioners have the power to set up testing and quarantine facilities in private hospitals. They can take punitive actions if people violate quarantine rule.

For the unversed, local body elections across the state has been postponed by 3 months.

Commoners will not get an entry pass to enter the Mantralaya, Mumbai till further notice.

The helpline number of Maharashtra is 020-26127394: and the central helpline number is: +91-11-23978046. The email id: ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com

Coronavirus symptoms

fever

cough

shortness of breath

Diarrhoea

Nausea

Pneumonia

Coronavirus prevention measures:

Make sure to keep washing your hands often at least for 20 seconds

Wear mask or use tissue while sneezing and coughing

Make to stay aloof from the people who appear sick

Stay at home if you are sick

Follow the guidelines by the government

Follow self-quarantine

Following are the helpline numbers of all states and UTs:

Read More