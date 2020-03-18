Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Check out latest news as the state government deals with the health crisis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Check out the latest news regarding COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. Read on to know more.

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Coronavirus has taken the world by the storm. The rampant spread of the infection has caused a panic around the world. The spread is way high in India too with COVID-19 cases rising to 147 and the same includes 3 death cases as well. The Maharashtra government is facing one of the worst ever health crises as the number of confirmed cases is only increasing. For the unversed, as of today, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 42, making the state the worst hit. Maharashtra also reported the first death case on Tuesday.

A 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, died in Kasturba Hospital, taking the total death toll in India to 3. Pune has the highest number of cases in Maharashtra. Pune, on Tuesday, announced that all passengers from foreign destinations will be put under quarantine for 24 hours irrespective of whether they are showing symptoms or no. The Divisional Commissioner has issued a warning that strict action will be taken against people who will violate home quarantine norms.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Things Astrologers are predicting about the COVID 19 pandemic

Coronavirus in Maharastra: Read on to find out the latest news of the state amid dreaded epidemic:

1. Pune reported another positive coronavirus case and now the total of the region stands at 18.

2. The 28-year-old woman from Pune had a travel history to France and the Netherlands.

3. The District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram said, "The woman returned India on March 15. She was admitted to the hospital here on March 17".

4. CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the state government may take the big decision to stop local trains and bus transport if people do not follow the appeal of avoiding non-essential travel and if the crowd in trains and buses do not reduce.

5. The state government offices will be running with minimum staff strength. Modalities on the same are being discussed.

6. The state has also advised corporates to work at 50% attendance and to have few employees at the office .

7. Thackery said shops such as garments and jewellery should be closed voluntarily.

8. Contemplations on running AC local trails are on.

9. To ease the load on Kasturba hospital, KEM hospital in Mumbai will start testing samples from today.

10. IIT Bombay has announced the virtual shut down of campus.

11. More than 800 restaurants are shut for three days in Pune.

12. Maharashtra to have a quarantine unit in Seven Hills hospital.

13. The helpline number of Maharashtra is 020-26127394: and the central helpline number is: +91-11-23978046. The email id: ncov2019[at]gmail[dot]com

Following are the Coronavirus helpline numbers of all states and UTs:

Credits :Times of india

Read More