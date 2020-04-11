Coronavirus Maharashtra Update: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray extends statewide lockdown till April 30

Amid the growing cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to extend the lockdown in the stat until the end of this month.

India’s battle against COVID 19 is going intense with every passing day and it doesn’t seem to subside anytime soon. So far, over 7400 people have been infected with the deadly virus along with 249 deaths across the country. Interestingly, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases in the country and still continues to top the list with over 1380 cases in the state. And while the cases are rapidly increasing in the state, Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra Government has decided to extend the statewide lockdown until April 30.

The decision came three days ahead of the nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to get over. PM Modi had announced the 21 day lockdown from March 25 to April 14. However, given the current situation in Maharashtra, the state government decided to extend the lockdown until the end of this month. Talking about the extension, Thackeray asserted, “The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times. On Monday, we will complete 5 weeks since the first case of Coronavirus was reported in the state. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent.”

Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till 30th April. The state will show the way to the country even in these tough times: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/zx4PlHQd0U — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2020

Meanwhile, there are reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also planning to extend the ongoing lockdown in order to curb the widespread of COVID-19. He already had a meeting with the state CMs regarding the extension today and the reports claim that the official announcement about the same will be made soon.

Credits :ANI

