Coronavirus Maharashtra Update: Here’s what you need to stock for self quarantine as COVID 19 cases reach 42

As Maharashtra records the maximum number of cases of novel coronavirus, here are the guidelines for people which is a must read during this self quarantine period.

After Pune records another positive case of coronavirus today, the toll in Maharashtra has reached 42 now. To note, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of positive cases of COVID 19 which has also claimed one life in the state. In fact, Pune alone has registered 18 positive cases in recent days. Needless to say, the outbreak of this contagious virus has created a panic like situation in Maharashtra. After all, life for the people has come to a standstill.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the World Health Organization has urged people to practice social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible. In fact, the citizens are also advised not to leave the house unless extremely urgent and avoid using public transport. Interestingly, this practice of self-quarantine, wherein everyone is advised to avoid social gatherings, has also got the people anxious about several things especially food. But in this crisis scenario, it is advisable not to panic and deal with the situation calmly. Undoubtedly, everyone has their plans on how to make the most of this ‘not so needed’ break. But there are certain things you need to have at your place to avoid going out of your place amid this coronavirus outbreak.

One must need a sufficient amount of lemon sodas and cold drinks given the humid weather of Maharashtra.

Prefer eating freshly cooked food. Have a sufficient amount of fresh vegetables for consumption.

Have flour, pulses, cooking oil, processed food and frozen food.

Having a medical kit, sanitizers and soaps ready at home is an essential

Products of personal care and hygiene should also be available at your residence.

To note, while it is advised to have all the essentials available at your residence so avoid leaving the place, it is also suggested not to overstock things with you as it might leave others deprived. Stay safe and kind!

