Coronavirus: Migrant workers quarantined in Rajasthan’s village paint school to thank villagers for services

As per reports, migrant workers from different states who are quarantined in Rajasthan’s village paint the school to thank villagers for services. Read on!

We all know that Goa and Manipur have been declared Coronavirus free states in India and days after Goa became the first zero Coronavirus state, Goa’s government has announced that it will conduct additional 5,000 COVID-19 tests in a phased manner to ensure that everyone is safe. As per reports, during the door-to-door survey conducted in the state, people who have reported symptoms of Influenza-like illnesses (ILI) will be tested and in the survey, around 30,000 people with ILI and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) were identified.

Amidst all the gloomy news surrounding Coronavirus, a piece of news that lighted up the internet was a news from a small village in Rajasthan named Sikar wherein the migrant labourers, who were quarantined in Sikar, decided to do something innovative that would help them to pass their self-isolation time. Yes, as per reports, the migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other states, who were living in a school building amid quarantine, decided to express their gratitude to the villagers and their services, and therefore, the labourers decided to color and paint the school building where they were living. According to the reports, the labourers were so happy with the services offered by the villagers during their self isolation time that in order to thank the villagers, the labourers painted the government school, which was turned into a quarantine centre. As an ode to the sarpanch and his community, the labourers painted the school wall to leave some good memories for everyone amid such gloom times.

After their request, the sarpanch and the school staff arranged for paints and colours and the labourers repainted the school. What is interesting is that the school which has turned into a quarantine centre, wasn’t painted for the last nine years, and therefore, the labourers decided to do the needful. Since the workers refused to take any money, the labourers, who stayed in the school, decided to paint the school as a small gesture for the villagers. According to the Health Ministry, the number of Coronavirus cases in India surged to 19,984 and till now, 640 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country.

