Coronavirus: Mumbai and Pune may extend the lockdown until June

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address, has announced a nationwide lockdown until May 3, 2020, urging the citizens of the country to stay indoors. While phase 2 of the lockdown will end on May 3, it is being reported that Mumbai and Pune Metropolitan region may continue to be under lockdown beyond May 3. That’s right! As per reports, Maharashtra government officials have said that due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus across the state, parts of the state would continue to remain under lockdown until June as precautionary measure. “As of now, there is no question of lifting the lockdown in Mumbai and Pune MMR region. In fact, with the rising numbers, there may be a need to tighten restrictions,” said a state government official.

Expectedly, if lockdown extends in part of Mumbai and Pune, restrictions on local trains, buses, and shops may continue. Since Maharashtra is the hotbed of Coronavirus infection in the country, and therefore, the rising cases is a grave matter of concern for the Maharashtra government and therefore, the government is planning to extend the lockdown. As per reports, till now, Mumbai has recorded 4,589 cases and if we look at the average figure, there are 200 cases per day that are being reported. Talking about Pune, the whole city has been turned into a containment zone and its administration has enforced the lockdown stringently so much so that people in Pune are only allowed to step out for two hours daily to buy groceries.

Also, Housing Minister of Maharashtra, Jitendra Awhad, tested positive for the deadly novel Coronavirus, and the 54-year-old legislator had admitted himself to a private hospital for a precautionary check-up. Besides, Bollywood actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh and others have extended their support towards the Coronavirus relief funds, and some have even offered their office and hotels to be turned into quarantine centres.

