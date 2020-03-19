Coronavirus Mumbai Update: Haji Ali & Mahalaxmi Mandir closed till March 31st as Maharashtra toll reaches 49

Coronavirus Mumbai Update: As the toll of Coronavirus cases reaches 49 in Maharashtra, Mumbai's Haji Ali and Mahalaxmi Mandir have been closed as a precautionary measure to combat COVID 19.

Coronavirus Mumbai Update: After fresh cases of novel coronavirus were recorded in Mumbai today, the toll of COVID 19 cases in Maharashtra has reached 49. Indeed, it has been a crisis situation in the state and Uddhav Thackeray led government has been taking all possible measures to combat this rapidly growing virus in the state. And now as per a precautionary measure, Mumbai’s popular and much visited Haji Ali, Mahim Dargah and Mahalaxmi Mandir has also been shut down to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken by the respective trust of these religious places which witness thousands of devotees paying a visit every day. According to media reports, Haji Ali, Mahim Dargah and Mahalaxmi Mandir will remain closed till the end of this month. To recall, Siddhivinayak temple and Shirdi’s Sai Baba temple was also closed its door for the devotees amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the state. For the uninitiated, Maharashtra has registered the highest number of positive cases of COVID 19 in the country. In fact, this deadly virus has also claimed a life in the state.

On the other hand, Mumbai’s dabbawala’s which are said to be the lifeline of the city have also suspended their services till March 31 amid the coronavirus crisis. In fact, the Maharashtra government has also been taking steps towards partial lockdown to reduce crowd. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has also urged the citizens to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travelling, using public transport and practice social distancing as a precautionary measure to fight against coronavirus.

