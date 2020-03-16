Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases of COVID 19 climbs to 110 in India

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Coronavirus: The total number of positive reported cases of COVID 19 as of March 15 is 110 in India. Read on to find out more.

The confirmed cases of novel Coronavirus, unfortunately, are only increasing in India. As per, the official website of the ministry of health, the total number of positive reported cases of COVID 19 as of March 15 is 110 with 93 Indian nationals and 17 foreign nationals. The number clocked to 110 with Uttarakhand reporting its first case and new case each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The number also includes two death cases. For the unversed, two Indians from Delhi and Karnataka passed away after they contracted COVID 19. The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who had returned from Saudi Arabia died on Tuesday while a 69-year-old woman from Delhi passed away in Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Friday.

Speaking of a state-wise breakup, Maharashtra is the worst affected state with the highest number of reported cases. It has 32 positive cases until now. While Kerala is 22, Uttar Pradesh has 12 cases. Delhi has so far 7 positive cases out of which 2 are cured. The Indian government has come up with several precautionary measures to curb the virus's spread. Many state governments by ordered to shut malls, cinema halls, and educational centers among others for few days. Also, they have also asked the masses to not have large gatherings and try to postpone weddings if they can.

Many private firms have adopted work from home models till March 31. Filming of TV series, movies and web series have also been put to a halt to contain the spread. Quarantine in many cities has been asked to follow and some state governments have levied suspension on tourism as well. Sanitization of public places has also started in many Indian regions.

Check out the confirmed cases list right here:

Below is the list of helpline numbers:

