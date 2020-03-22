Coronavirus Outbreak: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces Delhi Lockdown till March 31

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janta Curfew for March 22, the Chief Minister of Delhi announced a lockdown till March 31.

The global Coronavirus outbreak has seen many countries going under complete lockdown. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Janta Curfew for March 22, the Chief Minister of Delhi announced a lockdown till March 31. In the Delhi lockdown announcement, Arvind Kejriwal also assured the essential services will be operational. He further added that milk, grocery stores will be functional. The CM of Delhi also stated that food delivery and take away from the restaurants are allowed during the lockdown. The entire country was observing the Janta Curfew today after PM Narendra Modi made an appeal during his speech.

He also urged the people of the county to remain indoors and practice social distancing in order to tackle the spread of the COVID-19. The Delhi government has further announced that the print and electronic media shall remain operational. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also announced that no public transport will be functional. Even, taxis, autos, and rickshaws will not be functional. The CM further added that DTC buses will be operational only for essential services.

During the Delhi lockdown till March 31, the shops along with the commercial services, and borders of Delhi will be shut completely. The Delhi lockdown will see the suspension of the interstate buses and trains. The international flights, temples and other religious places to remain closed. No construction work will be allowed to take place during the Delhi lockdown. A lockdown has been issued by the government in Telangana as well by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

