Coronavirus outbreak compels a UP man to construct a ‘treehouse’ to maintain social distance

As COVID 19 cases soar in India, a man in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh opted for a unique way to maintain social distancing. Here’s what he did.

They say prevention is better than cure and it looks like a man in Uttar Pradesh is taking this very seriously amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Since there is no vaccine or cure yet for COVID 19, Social distancing is being promoted as one of the ways to prevent the spread of the contagious disease. Amidst this, several measures are being adopted by the government to maintain social distance at all times. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts virtual interviews with ministers sitting at a distance from him.

Amidst this, a man in Hapur UP has taken social distancing very seriously. As per a report in ANI, a man named Mukul Tyagi has opted to construct a treehouse to maintain social distance from everyone as the number of cases in the state has gone over 400. The ANI report stated that Tyagi and his son constructed a treehouse by cutting the planks and joining them together to make a place to live away from all. He said that he and his family decided to live in solitude amidst the COVID 19 crisis.

The Hapur man’s son revealed that it was his father’s idea to live like this and said it was a great experience to build the treehouse. The family also shared that while living in the treehouse the food comes from home and they feel closer to nature. All this was done to keep social distancing intact amidst the Coronavirus outbreak in India. Meanwhile, the number of cases in the country have increased and crossed the 6500 mark.

Credits :ANI

