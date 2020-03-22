Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's lifeline, local trains no longer accessible for the general public until March

"Apart from the government officials involved in provision of essential services (who will have to produce their id-cards), only those who need urgent medical aid would be allowed to travel," stated the release by divisional commissioner Shivaji Daund.

The outbreak of COVID 19 has lead to various effective measures being taken by the government to stop further spread of the airborne disease. The Coronavirus scare is real and in fact, apart from the fact that everyone has been advised to stay home and not step out of their houses until necessary, our PM Narendra Modi has also announced a Janta Curfew today. However, it looks like none of it is enough and the Government has finally taken the big step needed.

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the government of Maharashtra, lead by Uddhav Thackeray announced that the city's lifeline, its local trains will be closed for the general public from March 22 to March 31. However, those who work for essential services will be allowed to use the train provided they show their ID proofs. This shutdown for the general public will come into effect from today (Sunday), 6 am. Further, reports suggest that a Mumbai Police team will ensure that no general public is allowed to take the trains.

"Apart from the government officials involved in provision of essential services (who will have to produce their id-cards), only those who need urgent medical aid would be allowed to travel," said the release by divisional commissioner Shivaji Daund. In addition, the ones using the local train as a means to reach the Terminus will be given permission to take the journey post proper inspection of their tickets.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has already announced that workplaces are supposed to remain close until March 31, 2020, and the same will be applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Nagpur while the Government offices will function at a mere attendance of 25 percent.

Credits :ABP News

