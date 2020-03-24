Coronavirus Outbreak: Reliance sets up India's 1st dedicated COVID 19 hospital in Mumbai

Reliance has announced to set up India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai. They have also promised to provide 100,000 face masks each day with other essential medical protective equipment. Read on to know more.

Reliance Industries has announced to provide a setup for India's first COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai. It is confirmed from an official statement that Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set up a centre for COVID-19 positive patients with 100 beds at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. An official stated "This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices."

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has also offered to provide special medical facilities to quarantine the travellers who are coming from affected countries and suspected through contact tracing. Reliance Industries is going to provide initial support of Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to contain the Coronavirus outbreak. Along with this support, RIL is also working to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and other personal protective equipment for the health professionals of the country to save them from getting affected by the deadly virus.

Reliance Foundation has also promised to provide free meals in different regions of the country in collaboration with NGOs to provide the necessary relief in this current crisis. They are also helping in the testing process of COVID-19 to make it more effective.

RIL has built an equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra which has been handed over to the district authorities. Reliance Life Sciences is importing more test kits to make this testing process more effective and fast. Their team of dedicated doctors and researchers are burning the midnight oil to find a cure against this deadly coronavirus.

Reliance Jio has also teamed up with Microsoft to support the social distancing by enhancing the digital capabilities so that working professionals, students, educational and healthcare institutions can do their work while maintaining the social distancing protocols.

Total of 736 grocery stores of Reliance Retail across the country will remain open to provide essential stuff like staple foods, fruits and vegetables, breakfast cereals, etc. so that citizens don't have to worry during the crisis.

