Coronavirus Outbreak: Twitterati shuns quarantine facilities in India; share videos, photos of poor sanitation

Many Twitter users have shared videos and photos, showcasing the poor sanitation in the quarantine facilities in India, as the number of coronavirus cases increases rampantly in the country. Check out their tweets below.
8978 reads Mumbai Updated: March 16, 2020 07:14 pm
To say that 2020 has been a rough year for our planet Earth, in general, would be a huge understatement. With the recent Coronavirus outbreak, which stemmed from Wuhan, China, has spread across the globe like wildfire with 6500 deaths already confirmed. According to News18, as per the Health Ministry officials, the total count of confirmed cases in India has gone up to 114. There have been two confirmed deaths in India so far. Narendra Modi recently tweeted about how Indian doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people are currently at the forefront of fighting COVID-19.

However, several Indian citizens took to their Twitter pages to highlight the poor sanitation in the quarantine facilities, across the country. Navya Dua, who landed from Spain to Delhi today, i.e. March 16, 2020, tweets how she is being subjected to a 14-day quarantine at Dwarka Police Training School while highlighting the poor conditions of the facility. "I land at Delhi airport dated 16th March 1:00 am KLM airlines from Spain. I am subject to the 14-day quarantine at a govt facility in Dwarka police training school. I won’t say anything I just give some videos of our *sanitised* accommodation. @PMOIndia @WHO @CISFHQrs," Navya tweeted.

Check out how Twitterati is shunning the quarantine facilities in India for its poor sanitation below:

Ankit Gupta shared some photos of Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, where his friend is currently under observation. From dirty sinks to a cat loitering around, Ankit highlighted the poor sanitation as well as reckless staff attitude. Kartikeya Walia also shared some unpleasing photos from a quarantine facility in Narela, Delhi, while replying to PM Modi's tweet on the COVID-19 situation in India.

Credits :The Quint,Twitter

