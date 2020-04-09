Coronavirus: Portuguese priest turns into a DJ at night to cheer people; Live streams music on Facebook

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, a priest in Portuguese turns DJ at night and live-streams music on Facebook to spread cheer; READ ON

As we speak, the entire world is grappling with the novel Coronavirus outbreak, and with every passing day, the number of Coronavirus cases is witnessing an alarming surge. After observing Junta Curfew on March 22, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown until April 13, 2020, and therefore, as we speak, everyone is indoors. From a sweet shop in Kolkata selling Coronavirus sweets to a couple naming their twins- Covid and Corona, Coronavirus News has taken over our feed and while some news breaks our heart, others prove that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and therefore, we shouldn’t give up hope.

That said, in the latest, it is being said that a priest in Portugal has turned DJ to cheer up people. That’s right! As per a report, 45-year-old Guilherme Peixoto, a cleric in Portugal, is doing his bit to ward off the quarantine blues of the people of the tiny northern Portugal town where he lives, and therefore, every Friday and Sunday night, Peixoto gets into his DJ T-shirt, turns up the volume and logs onto his Facebook account to live stream some of his favourite tunes. “Right now it's so important to use social media to bring a bit of joy into people's lives,” Peixoto said, adding, “And people seem happy when they see a priest playing music online." As per reports, the people of the town are very happy to attend his live stream events and besides playing music, since all the churches are closed, therefore, Peixoto also shares awareness videos to encourage people to stay indoors. Reports suggest that the people of the small town of Portugal are so happy with Peixoto’s music that the online event witnesses a viewership of thousands of people. Well, we are sure that since all of us are stuck indoors, therefore, Peixoto’s idea of playing music online is an amazing way to uplift the spirits of the people. As per reports, due to the Coronavirus, more than 11,000 people have been infected with the virus, and the COVID 19 has led to over 300 deaths in Portugal so far. Talking about Portugal, it is in its third week of a nationwide state of emergency, and due to the lockdown, churches, schools and other non-essential services have been shut. That said, talking about India, which is under a lockdown, Maharashtra has become the first state in the country to report more than 1000 Coronavirus cases and other states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and others are witnessing a surge in the number of cases. India is under complete lockdown since March 25 for 21 days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked citizens to stay indoors to control the pandemic, however, certain states are writing to the PM to request him to extend the lockdown in order to curb the virus. As a matter of fact, a decision is pending on a possible extension to the three-week nationwide lockdown.

Now in the latest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the ministers to come up with a list of 10 major decisions and 10 priority areas of focus on once the 21-day lockdown ends and the Prime Minister also said that once the lockdown ends, it is essential to strategise in case of any emergency conditions. Also, certain reports suggested that animals can cause Coronavirus, however, eminent personalities have rubbished all such reports and have appealed to people to take care of cats and dogs and not fall for rumours of them being vectors of novel coronavirus. Also, due to the rising cases of Coronavirus, Facebook's popular messaging service WhatsApp, that caters to billions of people, has imposed restrictions on message forwarding to curb the spread of misinformation and false news about the novel coronavirus pandemic. As per reports, the messaging app saw a jump in message forwarding since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and in the wake of the restriction, users will now be restricted to sharing content that has already been forwarded numerous times just one chat at a time.

Credits :Reuters

