Coronavirus: Pune Police uses Aamir Khan’s Ghajini look to inspire people to wear masks; Here’s how

Pune Police uses Aamir Khan’s look from Ghajini to inspire people to wear masks and netizens hail the effort. Take a look!

Police across the nation are doing their bit to ensure that citizens of the country stay indoors to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus pandemic. From singing songs to tweaking song lyrics to announcing interesting punishments, police across the nation have been on their toes to ensure that people follow the lockdown rules and stay indoors. And in the latest, Pune Police posted a meme on Twitter inspired by the film Ghajini to urge citizens to wear face masks amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Well, it so happened that the official handle of Pune Police took to Twitter to share a still from the Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini to give a reminder to the people of the country that in case anyone suffers from short term memory loss, just like Aamir did in the movie, who used to tattoo important things on his body so as to not forget them, they also urge everyone to not to forget to wear a mask. Well, Pune Police put a translucent banner on Aamir’s torso and wrote an important message, "Forget everything but don't forget to wear a mask." In the photo shared by the Pune Police, Aamir Khan can also be seen wearing a mask. “Wear a mask. Practice social distancing. Wash hands frequently. You don't need to cover your entire body with tattoos for that, do you? #OnGuardAgainstCorona," wrote the police. Soon after, netizens left praiseworthy comments on the tweet hailing the police department for their creative effort to spread awareness.

One, in the first lockdown phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire nation will be under a lockdown until April 13, 2020, and yesterday, Modi addressed the nation to announce that due to the pandemic, the lockdown will be extended until May 3, 2020. Also, the Prime Minister said that India gained from timely measures of social distancing and lockdown and as a result, India is in a much stable position as compared to several powerful countries of the world. Yesterday, due to the nationwide lockdown, thousands of migrant workers who earn daily wages gathered at the Bandra station in Mumbai demanding transportation to go back to their native places, and this happened hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the lockdown till May 3. Later, State Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray blamed the Centre for the protest by the migrant workers and sought a road map to facilitate their journey back to their native places.

Post the extension of the lockdown, PM hinted at some relaxations post April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control. Meanwhile, the death toll due to the Coronavirus rose to 353 with 29 fatalities reported since Monday, while the number of cases saw a record jump of 1,463 to go up to 10,815 cases on Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. Earlier, a video from Spain had gone viral on social media wherein police officers were seen singing and dancing in a neighbourhood to entertain people who were locked inside their houses. In order to spread joy, several cops arrived in Algaida, Majorca and spread cheer for the people in self-isolation at their homes and in the said video, we can see two police cars appearing in the neighbourhood with their sirens on and after getting off their vehicles with their guitars, the cops played music and sang along while the people rejoiced. Later, when the cops finished their act, people clapped and thanked the police officers. As we all know, the Coronavirus pandemic has spread across the world, and as per a report by the John Hopkins University Tracker, the virus has infected 1,981,239 people and caused the deaths of 126,681 people around the globe. Talking about India, the number of total cases has risen to 11,438 with 377 casualties and the total number of active cases stands at 9,756, while the recoveries are at 1,305. Also, post the lockdown extension, the Centre revised the guidelines for Phase 2 of the Coronavirus lockdown, and as per the revised guidelines, the government has given some relief to agricultural activities and industries in rural areas. However, all kinds of travel are strictly restricted till May 3, with airports remaining shut.

