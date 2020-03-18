Coronavirus Pune Update: New COVID 19 case takes toll to 18 in the region; Maharashtra records 42 cases

Coronavirus Pune Update: Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Pune has recorded another fresh case of COVID 19.

The coronavirus outbreak in India, especially in Maharashtra’s Pune district seems to be unstoppable at the moment. While the region already recorded several positive cases in recent days, Pune recorded another fresh case of the COVID 19. According to media reports, the recent patient has a history of travelling to France and Netherlands. This new positive case of novel coronavirus has taken Pune’s toll to 18 which the highest in the state which Maharashtra has reached the toll of 42 so far.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus India Update: Here’s a state wise tally of confirmed COVID 19 cases across the country

Given the widespread of this contagious virus, the government has announced that all the passengers landing at the Pune airport will be sent to 24 hours of quarantine in the hospital to check the coronavirus symptoms. Besides, the district magistrate of Pune has also announced the closure of all liquor shops and bars in the region as a precautionary measure to combat novel coronavirus. And the government has also urged people to follow social distancing to prevent widespread of the virus. This isn’t all. The district commissioner has also warned the citizens about strict action against people violating the home quarantine norms.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also been taking stringent measures to curb coronavirus in the state. While they have already shut down school, colleges and theatres in the state, now the respective trusts of Siddhivinayak temple and Shirdi Sai Baba temple have also closed their doors for the devotees. Besides, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also urged the people to avoid leaving home until necessary.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus Maharashtra Update: Check out latest news as the state government deals with the health crisis

Credits :India Today

Read More