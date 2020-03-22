Coronavirus scare compels Mumbai Police to restrict the presence & movement of people including vehicles

The movement or presence of one or more people including vehicles has been restricted by the Mumbai police from 22nd March to 23rd March. Check out what they have to announce through their tweet.

The Janta Curfew announced by PM Narendra Modi has been followed by everyone across the country on Sunday, March 22, 2020. As we all know, there are few states in India which have recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases. This is the reason why the government authorities there have adhered to stricter rules including the imposition of lockdowns and curfews. The city of Mumbai has been adversely affected as a result of rising COVID-19 cases.

This has compelled the Mumbai Police to take a drastic step which they have announced on social media too. As per the tweet posted on their official Twitter handle, the presence or movement of one or more persons or vehicles carrying them has been prohibited w.e.f. from 22nd March to 23rd March until 5 am. However, this does not include emergency services like medicine, food and milk supply, electricity, drinking water, etc. The officials have also informed through the tweet that failing to follow the order will be a punishable offense.

Check out the tweet below:

Keeping in mind the likelihood of the spread of #coronavirus through gathering of people, prohibitory order has been issued to restrict any presence or movement of one or more people and vehicle carrying such persons (barring emergency and essential services). #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/iCoc1jQkgg — Mumbai Police (MumbaiPolice) March 22, 2020

