Coronavirus Survivor: A 62 year old woman from Kerala tested negative after spending 48 days in the hospital

After testing positive for 20 times and spending 48 days in the hospital, a 62-year-old woman has finally tested negative and emerged as a COVID-19 warrior.

A 62-year-old woman from Kerala from a native of Vadaserikara village in Pathanamthitta district was admitted to the district hospital in Kozhencherry on March 8th for being tested positive for COVID-19. The 62-year-old woman and her family members had come in contact with a family that had arrived in Kerala from Italy. The lady said that her daughter was also tested positive but had recovered early. And now after testing positive for 20 times and spending 48 days in the hospital, the 62-year-old woman has finally tested negative and emerged as a COVID-19 warrior. She finally left the hospital on Friday after she was tested negative for two consecutive weekends.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror on her arrival and spending 14 days in quarantine after being tested negative, the COVID-19 survivor said that she was fortunate that a team of fantastic doctors and nurses treated her. The state health minister, KK Shailaja, was also in touch with the doctors to monitor her health. The hospital staff ensured she did not give up. They kept saying that eventually, she will beat the virus. She further said that she felt at home in the hospital. People of different faiths prayed for her and the positive mood was a big factor in her health being improved.

(Also Read: 10 Tips to keep the elderly people safe during COVID 19)

Amid the growing fatalities due to coronavirus pandemic, older people are among the most affected by the deadly disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at the highest risk of getting complications if they get infected by Coronavirus. In any case, older people are at risk. They have a higher chance of contracting the disease because they don’t have a strong immune system which makes them more vulnerable to such infections. This 62-year-old lady suffered from high blood pressure and higher levels of cholesterol.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×