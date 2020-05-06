Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu cops perform 'coffin dance' to spread COVID 19 awareness; WATCH

To spread awareness regarding the novel Coronavirus outbreak, Tamil Nadu cops are performing the infamous coffin dance on the streets to urge citizens to stay indoors.

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, police officers across the nation are coming up with unique ways to underline the importance of staying indoors. From sharing memes on social media to drawing analogies from Bollywood films, the cops are doing everything in their capacity to ensure that aam junta stays indoors. And in the latest, in an attempt to spread Coronavirus awareness, the Tamil Nadu police department took inspiration from the famous dancing Ghana pallbearers. That’s right!

For all those who don’t know, the Ghana pallbearers have taken the internet by storm with their dance at funerals, and in the wake of the COVID 19 crisis, cops have taken inspiration from the Ghana pallbearers and have come up with their own renditions of the coffin dance. In an attempt to spread Coronavirus awareness, the Tamil Nadu Police department took inspiration from the famous dancing Ghana pallbearers as the cops in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu imitated the Ghana coffin moves to set an example for the public and tell them that in case they flout the lockdown rules, it can turn fatal for them and lead one to their deathbed. In the video, we can see Tamil Nadu Police performing similar moves to that of Ghana 'coffin dancers' while dancing on the roads holding a coffin in hand.

For all those who don’t know, in Ghana, pallbearers are invited to dance at funeral services and although funerals are a time of mourning, the coffin dance is meant to bid adieu to their closed ones in style. Later, the internet combined the videos of this ceremony with EDM music converting it into funny viral memes and not just India, cops across the globe are using the coffin meme to inspire people to stay at home. As per reports, the novel Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than a quarter of a million people and Europe has accounted for 57% of the global death toll and as for India, it has reported more than 49,000 cases of COVID-19.

