Coronavirus: Traffic Police officials in Assam spread cheer by celebrating Rongali Bihu on road; WATCH

As per reports, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Assam Traffic Police officials celebrated the festival of Rongali Bihu on road to spread cheer amongst the people; WATCH

The novel Coronavirus pandemic has plagued the entire world, and in order to curb the virus, the government is taking all possible steps. After lockdown phase 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and extended the lockdown until May 3, 2020. Every time PM Modi has addressed the nation, he has only urged the citizens of the country to stay home and stay indoors. Amidst the lockdown, the cops, doctors, and people on the frontline are going the extra mile to curb the spread of the virus. While doctors are working around the clock to treat the positive Covid 19 patients, cops are on the roads to make sure that people stay indoors. A few days back, we had videos of cops singing songs and sharing filmy memes online to encourage people to stay indoors. Now, in the latest, we got our hands on a video wherein we see Assam Traffic Police personnel celebrating Rongali Bihu amid the Coronavirus lockdown. That’s right! The video was shared on Twitter by ANI, and in the 40-second clip, we see several police officials singing and dancing on a road to celebrate the festival. Not just this, one cop, in order to cheer the mood of the people, is seen beating a dhol as well. Well, we all know that the people of India love to celebrate festivals, however, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, since people can’t meet their friends and relatives and celebrate festivals, therefore, cops in Assam did their bit to spread cheer. In the video, we can see the officials wearing face masks and hand gloves as a precautionary measure while celebrating the festival on the road.

"Traffic Police personnel in Guwahati celebrate #RongaliBihu during Coronavirus lockdown. They say, 'We extend our greetings to everyone on the occasion. Please stay at home in this lockdown. If we stay healthy only then will we be able to celebrate Bihu'," ANI wrote. Well, prior to this, we had Pune Police sharing a meme of Aamir Khan’s Ghajini look and by way of it, asking the people that unlike Aamir’s role in the film which had him suffer from memory loss, people cannot afford to forget that in such trying times, they have to wear a mask. As we speak, India is under complete lockdown till May 3 and the number of Covid-19 cases has surged past the 10,000-mark in India and talking about the global numbers, the pandemic has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 1.3 lakh patients, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.

Post the lockdown extension, the International Monetary Fund said that it supports India’s proactive decision of imposing a nationwide lockdown in its fight against Coronavirus. “Despite the economic slowdown, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown and we support India’s proactive decision,” said Chang Yong Rhee, the Director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department. Besides the government doing their bit to curb the spread of the virus, Bollywood actors, too, are taking to social media to spread awareness about COVID 19, and in the latest, actor Salman Khan, who is at his farmhouse in Panvel, took to social media to record a long message for all the people of the country to stay home and follow hygiene protocols. In the video, Salman Khan opened up on how some individuals are disobeying the rules, which in turn, has further affected the lives of many others around them. Furthermore, Salman Khan has spoken about how the police and doctors and other medical workers are battling Coronavirus and ensuring the safety of each and every citizen in this country. Before signing off, Salman talked about the situation in China which is now, under control, however, in India, it is getting worse as some are not adhering to the lockdown guidelines. Now in order to fight the deadly COVID-19, the Centre has issued fresh guidelines for workplaces and as per the guidelines, IT, IT-enabled services (ITeS) and e-commerce companies are asked to work with up to 50% strength. Also, several offices and factories are allowed to operate during the lockdown if they follow the new guidelines.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Pune Police uses Aamir Khan’s Ghajini look to inspire people to wear masks; Here’s how

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :ANI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×