Coronavirus Update: After buses, trains, domestic flights suspended from midnight tomorrow in India

Amid rapidly increasing cases of the novel coronavirus in India, domestic flights will cease to operate from March 24.

As India has been battling Coronavirus pandemic, the country has witnessed a lockdown in several states and union territories including Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala etc. And now as per the recent precautionary measure, all the domestic flights across the nation has also been suspended until further notice. The decision was taken by the Civil Aviation Ministry in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the nation. According to media reports, the operation of all commercial airlines will cease to operate with effect from midnight tomorrow.

To note, the commercial airlines' operators have been asked to plan the operations in order to land the planes at their destinations before midnight on March 24. However, the restrictions will not apply to cargo flights. Earlier, the Indian government had cancelled a large number of international flights until the end of this month. “With this order, about 100 international flights daily which are being operated as on date, will be cancelled,” a senior government official was quoted saying to Economic Times. Apparently, while the international flights have been suspended, the week will witness a cancellation of about 700 flights in a week.

Operations of domestic scheduled commercial airlines shall cease with effect from midnight on March 24. The restrictions shall not apply to cargo flights. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/XYL62SbVsk — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2020

To recall, the state governments had earlier suspended train and interstate bus services in their respective areas as the coronavirus cases increasing rapidly across India. So far, over 400 positive cases of COVID 19 have been recorded in the nation while 7 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. Meanwhile, schools, colleges, educational institution, theatres, shopping malls and other shops have been shut down until March 31.

