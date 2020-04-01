Coronavirus update: Authorities seal building in Mumbai's Dharavi as one person tests positive for COVID 19

A 56-year old person from Dharavi, Mumbai has tested COVID-19 positive thereby creating a situation of panic in the entire area. The authorities have now sealed the building in which he resided.

The state of Maharashtra has been the worst affected of all places in India in terms of COVID-19 patients. This is the reason why the Maharashtra government has resorted to strict measures for curbing the situation. But once again another horrifying news has come to the forefront and this time it is from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum which is situated in Mumbai. A 56-year old person has tested positive for Coronavirus much to everyone's shock.

However, the good part here is that the authorities have taken quick action and sealed the building in which the man resided. It is located in a redeveloped part of the area. As of now, Maharashtra has witnessed almost 300 COVID-19 positive cases which is a matter of worry for everyone. As per reports, the concerned person from Dharavi has been shifted to Sion hospital. Apart from that, seven other people have been put under home quarantine who will be reportedly tested tomorrow.

The patient is a resident of the suburban area of Shahu Nagar in Dharavi and he resided in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building. According to the latest reports by health officials, out of 335 cases in Maharashtra, 30 are from Mumbai which is quite alarming. It was earlier stated by Health Miniter Rajesh Tope that there are chances of the number of cases increasing further given the fact that almost 5000 persons fall under the 'high-risk' category.

