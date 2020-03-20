Coronavirus Update: Bengaluru Crime Branch busts fake hand sanitizer racket; Seizes 8500 bottles, two arrested

Amid the coronavirus crisis in the country, Bengaluru Crime Branch has busted a fake sanitizer racket in the city and seized a stock worth Rs 56 lakhs.

The coronavirus outbreak has taken over the entire world and India too is fighting a tough battle against this deadly virus. So far, the toll of coronavirus positive cases across the country has crossed 200 with Maharashtra recording the highest number of patients. While the centre and state government has been making in efforts to fight back COVID 19, several fake hand sanitizer rackets have also been busted in different states/cities across the country including Nagpur, Pune, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir etc.

And now Bengaluru has also joined the league as the crime branch has busted racket in the city. According to media reports, the cops have arrested two accused in the matter and have seized around 8500 bottles of fake sanitizers from two godowns during the raid. Reportedly, the raid was conducted on Friday and the accused were caught red-handedly with a stock worth Rs. 56 lakhs. The news was shared by IPS officer Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime branch, who tweeted, “While everyone is doing their bit to tackle the Coronavirus problem..there r few misusing this terrible situation to make a quick buck. CCB raid 2 Godowns & seize 8500 FAKE SANITIZER bottles..2 accused arrested."

While everyone doing their bit to tackle the Coronavirus problem..there r few misusing this terrible situation to make a quick buck..CCB raid 2 Godowns & seize 8500 FAKE SANITIZER bottles..2 accused arrested.. pic.twitter.com/ZBlndZxLLp — Sandeep Patil IPS (@ips_patil) March 20, 2020

For the uninitiated, Karnataka has also been targeted by the novel coronavirus lately and has recorded 13 positive cases of this deadly virus so far. It is reported that Bengaluru police has shut down several shops for selling sanitizer bottles and masks illegally and at a much higher cost.

