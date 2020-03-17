Coronavirus Update: Central Railways cancels 23 long distance trains due to low occupancy amid COVID 19 scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As the coronavirus cases witness a rise in India, Central Railways has started taking measures to curb the spread of this virus.

The rapidly increasing coronavirus wave has taken over India and the toll of positive cases across the country has been inching toward 140. This highly contagious virus has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation as it has claimed over six thousand lives across the world. The Indian government has also been taking respective precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID 19, be it urging the people to follow social distancing and maintaining sanitization and hygiene along with shutting down places of crowd gathering.

Amid these, the Central Railways have also cancelled around 23 long distance trains in order to curb the widespread of novel coronavirus until March 31 which include CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani, Howrah Duronto and Deccan Express etc. The authorities have also noticed that several trains have been running at a lower occupancy. “We have cancelled trains to contain the effects of coronavirus and non-occupancy of trains,” Centrail Railway spokesperson was quoted saying. Earlier, the Central Railways had increased the platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions to prevent overcrowding at railway stations in wake of the upsurge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra.

Long distance trains mentioned below cancelled @Central_Railway due to low occupancy. pic.twitter.com/wqfbRTaJMC — Shivaji M Sutar (@ShivajiIRTS) March 17, 2020

To note, Maharashtra has recorded around 39 cases of the highly contagious virus. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that the local trains will not be suspended in the state. However, he did urge the people to avoid unnecessary travelling amid coronavirus outbreak. Uddhav also emphasized that the next few days are quite crucial and people need to follow precautionary measures.

