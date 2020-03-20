Coronavirus Update: Check out the dos and don’ts one must follow during lockdown amid COVID 19 fear

Coronavirus dos and don’ts: As the centre and state governments are gearing for a lockdown amid Coronavirus outbreak in India, here are some important tips you need to keep in mind in this crisis situation.

The outbreak of coronavirus gets intense in India as the toll of positive cases of this deadly virus reaches 195 across the country. So far, COVID 19 has claimed 4 lives in the nation and the cases of this highly contagious disease are increasing rapidly. Given the widespread of the novel coronavirus, the centre and state government have been taking stringent measure to combat virus. Not only the schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed until the end of the months, cinema halls and several religious places have also been shut down in several cities as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

In fact, the restaurants and malls have also been closed in the cities as the nation is taking its steps towards the lockdowns to battle against coronavirus. This isn’t all. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced Janta Curfew on March 22 and urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors. Interestingly, as the reports of lockdown are spreading across the country, there have been speculations about the dos and don'ts during the lockdown.

ALSO READ | Mumbai, Pune Lockdown: All the things to stock up on during the Coronavirus quarantine

However, we have come with a simple guide that will help you prepare for the lockdown during the COVID 19 outbreak:

1. Public gatherings, be it social, religious, political or educational are strictly prohibited.

2. Unnecessary travel is not advised unless you are working for essential jobs like hospitals, fire station, police, bankers, grocers, health care providers.

3. You are allowed to leave the house for necessary activities like buying medicine, seeing a doctor, purchasing groceries etc.

4. Grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, hospitals, police stations won’t be closed during the lockdown.

5. Restaurants, pubs, schools, colleges, theatres, gyms etc to remain closed.

6. Public transport will continue to function during the lockdown. However, it is advised not to travel unnecessarily and practice social distancing.

7. Avoid visiting hospitals for routine checkups and stay home as much as possible.

8. MNCs must allow their employees to work from home during the lockdown.

9. Practice self-quarantine and social distancing along with maintaining sanitization and hygiene.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: ALL the ways COVID 19 can spread in spite of the precautions

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More