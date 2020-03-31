Coronavirus Update: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 441 from Tablighi meet show COVID 19 symptoms

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly stated that 441 people who attended the Tablighi meet in the capital are now exhibiting symptoms of COVID 19.

The latest news update about the Coronavirus outbreak comes from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who has reportedly stated that 441 people who attended the Tablighi meet in the capital are now exhibiting symptoms of COVID 19. The CM has reportedly remarked that it was a very irresponsible move on the part of the organizers of the Tablighi meet to go ahead with the event in the wake of the globe Coronavirus outbreak. The Chief Minister further adds that more than 1,500 who reside in Markaz Nizamuddin have been quarantined. As per the media reports, Markaz Nizamuddin is the Delhi headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat group.

The news reports further suggest that there is a nationwide hunt that has been initiated to track all those who were present at the religious meet. So far, from the people who were present at the Tablighi meet in Delhi, 24 have been tested positive. But, the Delhi CM fears that there could be more confirmed cases cropping up in the coming days. News reports have stated that India now has crossed the 1200 mark with positive COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths have been reported. With respect to the event organized by the Tablighi Jamaat group, news reports further suggest that Delhi CM has called the meet a clear violation.

Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly stated that when the countries across the globe are battling with a dangerous COVID-19 crisis, the Tablighi meet with nearly 2000 people attending was a sure violation of directives issued for public safety. As per reports, the people who were present at the Tablighi meet further travelled to different cities in the country.

(ALSO READ: Bill Gates predicts end of COVID 19; Says complete shutdown is the only way to fight the pandemic)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More