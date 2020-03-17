Coronavirus Update: Delhi’s National Museum to remain closed for public till March 31st

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As the toll of coronavirus cases reaches 137, the National Museum in Delhi has been closed for visitors until the end of this month.

The coronavirus cases have been rapidly increasing in India and has reached a toll of 137 along with three deaths in the country. The outbreak of COVID 19 has indeed created a panic like situation not only in India but across the world. After all, the World Health Organisation has declared it as a pandemic and issued the safety guidelines for the same. Interestingly, the Indian government has also been taking precautionary measures to combat this highly contagious virus in various states. As per a recent development, the National Museum in the national capital has been shut down amid the coronavirus scare.

The museum has been closed for public from today until the end of this month to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. Several historical monuments like Red For, Qutub Minar, Taj Mahal etc have also been shut down for visitors to mitigate COVID 19. To note, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the country and the outbreak has brought the city of dreams to a halt. While the showbiz industry has suspended the shooting of movies and tv shows, the Uddhav Thackeray led government has also announced the closure of government offices for a week.

Delhi: The National Museum will remain closed for public from 17th-31st March or until further order, to prevent the spread of #Coronavirus. — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020

This is isn’t all. The schools, colleges and theatres have also been closed until the end of this month. Besides, Maharashtra’s Siddhivinayak temple and Shirdi Sai Baba temple has also closed its doors for the devotees as the respective trusts are taking measures to combat the highly transmissible virus.

