Coronavirus update: Here are helpline numbers for all States & Union Territories in the COVID-19 outbreak

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has set up round the clock helpline numbers of different states and territories for the people's safety.

The entire world is battling Coronavirus at the moment. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that the total number of positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease increased to 107 in India. 12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, which brings it to a total number of 31 so far. And on Sunday, a 59-year-old woman was tested positive in Maharashtra. 10 persons including three from Kerala, five from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi had been tested positive but have been recovered and discharged.

The pandemic has left most people of the world in quarantine with the utmost minimum that they can do for themselves. The right way to stop the virus is to prevent it from reaching your face. According to WHO, it is advised to wash your hands as much as you can. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has set up round the clock helpline numbers of different states and territories in India for the people's safety. From Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Ladakh, all the helpline numbers have been given by the Business Insider India.

On Sunday, Kochi airport officials said that a Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Kochi which was carrying 286 passengers was grounded before it's take-off as one person, who was a UK tourist was tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Many celebrities, politicians and cricketers have also have been raising awareness via social media by urging people to follow preventative measures. Dr. Norman Swan told ABC that people should constantly clean their hands before and after a sweat session.“[The outbreak] doesn’t mean you stop going to the gym, but it means you've got to be super careful in the gym. So you're going to wipe [things] down [there] with an alcohol hand sanitizer."

