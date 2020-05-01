Coronavirus update: Home Ministry extends nationwide lockdown for two weeks from May 4

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, the Home Ministry has announced the extension of ongoing lockdown for two weeks.

As India’s fight against COVID 19 is going intense with every passing day, the government is taking stringent measures to curtail the spread of this deadly virus. So far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a lockdown in March, which was later extended till May 3, 2020. While the COVID 19 cases are increasing rapidly, there have been speculations if the lockdown would be extended or not. And now as per the recent update, the ongoing lockdown has been extended for two weeks now with effect from May 4, 2020.

The big announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday and stated, “Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.” To note, the MHA has also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this extended lockdown which will be based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into red (hotspot), green and orange zones. Meanwhile, considerable relaxations have been permitted in the Green and Orange zone districts.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4: MHA pic.twitter.com/Cw4bkdMTFU — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Besides, several activities including plying of cycle rickshaws & auto-rickshaws, taxis & cab aggregators, intra-district & inter-district plying of buses & barber shops, spas & salons are prohibited in the red zone. To note, air, rail metro & inter-State movement by road, running of schools, colleges, & other educational & training/coaching institutions will remain suspended across India during this extended lockdown in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in India.

A limited number of activities will remain prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone, including travel by air, rail, metro & inter-State movement by road; running of schools, colleges, & other educational & training/coaching institutions: MHA pic.twitter.com/R6DYKTcs36 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

