Coronavirus update: India surpasses 1 lakh COVID 19 cases after entering fourth phase of lockdown

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 1 lakh mark as per the latest reports. A total number of 3000 people have lost their lives till date.

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 1 lakh now with daily updates about numerous people getting infected in different parts of the country. Most of these cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and many others. The reports come after the announcement of lockdown 4.0 that has been imposed across the country until 31st May, 2020. However, this time there has been an easing of multiple guidelines unlike before for the aid of the citizens.

As per reports, a total number of 3,000 people have lost their lives after succumbing to the deadly virus till date. Yesterday, a total number of 5,242 new COVID-19 cases were recorded thereby leading to the crossing of the 1 lakh mark in the entire country which is actually scary. This comes at a time when many of the states have allowed the reopening of local transport, certain markets and few other facilities. However, shopping malls, theatres, educational institutions, etc. remain closed.

There is an exception regarding those areas which have been declared containment zones. The government has allowed the supply of only essential items in these areas. It has also asked the states to colour-code the areas on the basis of the Coronavirus cases that have been reported there. Apart from the aforesaid facilities, certain transport services including flights (both domestic and international) and metro services also remain closed until further notice. However, buses and a few other vehicles have been barred from such restrictions.

Credits :News 18

