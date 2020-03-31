Coronavirus Update: India witnesses the largest spike in a day with 227 additional cases in 24 hours

The number of Coronavirus cases sees an all-time rise in India as the count goes up to 227 new cases in 24 hours making the total cases go up to 1251.

The Coronavirus outbreak has been only increasing with every passing day and now that India has entered stage 3, the cases seem to be on a rise. It was just a day before that the total number of cases crossed 1000, and now, it looks like another not so good news is underway. PM Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown and given the current scenario, it is only a must that everyone follows it to be safe, and keep other people around them safe.

Reports suggest that India has seen the largest spike in the number of cases in a matter of 24 hours as ANI went on to share a tweet from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that said, "Increase of 227 #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, the largest spike in a day. Total number of #COVID19 positive cases rise to 1251 in India (including 1117 active cases, 102 cured/discharged/migrated people and 32 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

Right now is a crucial time that everyone is dealing with and it is only a must that we all make sure that we take this time to stay home and do nothing if need be. The emphasis right now is to stay safe and the only way to do that is to be home and given the increasing trend, one needs to be extra careful with every step they take.

Credits :ANI

