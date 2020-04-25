Coronavirus Update: Indian Railways develop remote controlled device to deliver medicines to COVID 19 patients

As the coronavirus outbreak is taking over India, the railways have developed a special remote controlled device to supply medicines and food to patients in hospitals

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has emerged as a major pandemic for mankind and all the powerful nations are trying their best to combat this deadly health scare. To note, India’s struggle with COVID 19 is no different and the frequently rising cases across the nation are making things worse. As per the recent toll, almost 25 thousand people have been infected in India so far, while it has claimed 780 lives as well. The authorities have been making every possible effort to curtail the spread of COVID 19 in India. On the other hands, special measures are being taken to treat the coronavirus patients as well.

And in order to support Indian’s fight against COVID 19, Indian Railways has also taken a special initiative and has developed a remote controlled device to supply medicines and food to the patients in hospitals. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal shared the news on micro-blogging site Twitter and shared a video where a health worker was seen operating the device which fitted trays carrying medicines to the patients in a ward while maintaining a safe distance from the patients.

He wrote, “On the Forefront to Combat Coronavirus: Using innovative technology and novel thinking, Railways has created a new remote-controlled device to serve isolated patients in hospitals. Now, patients can be properly taken care of, while maintaining social distance.”

Take a look at the remote controlled device developed by Indian Railways:

On the Forefront to Combat Coronavirus: Using innovative technology and novel thinking, Railways has created a new remote-controlled device to serve isolated patients in hospitals. Now, patients can be properly taken care of, while maintaining social distance. pic.twitter.com/DpzeOYuDZ8 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 24, 2020

As of now, India is witnessing an extended lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier, the lockdown was imposed for three weeks, which was later extended till May 3, 2020. Given the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19, speculations are rife that the lockdown might be extended further.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×