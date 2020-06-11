Coronavirus update: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown to curb the rule breakers

With a tremendous spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases and ignorance of people regarding the rules and regulations, Maharashtra's CM Uddhav Thackeray has issued a warning about the re-imposition of lockdown. Read on for further details.

After a continuous imposition of lockdown, restrictions have been finally eased a bit during Unlock 1.0 much to the relief of the people in the country. Same is the case with Maharashtra which has been among the worst hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic in India. However, amidst the hustle and bustle, it seems like few people have forgotten to adhere with the strict guidelines which have been imposed in the wake of the rising number of Coronavirus positive cases in the State.

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has spoken about the same in a press conference while issuing a strict warning against the ones who have been breaking rules. He has also talked about the re-imposition of lockdown in the State if people fail to follow the rules and regulations imposed by the government authorities. The CM also says that they have been taking cautious steps for lifting the entire lockdown in a phased manner.

He further focuses on the fact that the economic cycle cannot be stopped in an effort to fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. However, Thackeray also hints of another lockdown if the relaxations turn out to be risky in the mere future. He has requested the people of Maharashtra to avoid crowding and also applauded them for cooperating with the government authorities and following the guidelines. As per the latest reports, Mumbai has become the epicenter of COVID-19 positive cases in the country which has now become a matter of great concern.

