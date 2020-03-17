Coronavirus Update: Maharashtra Government offices shut down for seven days amid COVID 19 scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

After Maharashtra records the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, the government offices will be shut down for a week mid the COVID 19 outbreak.

After Maharashtra witnessed its first death from the novel coronavirus today, the state government has taken stringent measures to combat COVID 19. In a recent development, the Maharashtra government has announced a closure of the government offices for the next seven days to prevent the widespread of this highly transmissible virus. Reportedly, Uddhav Thackeray led government has also issued a cabinet note for the same. To note, the offices dealing with emergency and essential services will remain unfazed and will continue to function.

To note, amid this outbreak of coronavirus across the nation, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of positive cases as the toll reached 39. In fact, the state government is also mulling over the idea of halting the local train services as a precautionary measure to mitigate Coronavirus. This isn’t all. Uddhav Thackeray’s government has also shut down schools, colleges and theatres in the state until 31st March. Besides, the entertainment industry has also come to a standstill as the shootings of movie and television shows, media events and movie releases have been suspended amid the coronavirus fear across the country.

Interestingly, the popular Siddhivinayak temple and Shirdi's Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra has also closed its door for the devotees to prevent the widespread of this contagious virus. To note, Siddhivinayak temple, which witnesses thousands of devotees visiting to offer their prayer to Lord Ganesha, has shut down for the first time in its history of 200 years. On the other hand, the CEO of Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust has also urged the devotees to postpone their visit to the temple for a couple of days

Credits :India TV

