Coronavirus Update: Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai makes wearing of masks compulsory

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has made it compulsory for everyone to wear a mask when stepping out in public places.

The state of Maharashtra has been the worst affected of all places in India in terms of COVID-19 patients. This is the reason why the Maharashtra government has resorted to strict measures for curbing the situation. And now we got to know that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has made it compulsory for everyone to wear a mask when stepping out in public places. Praveen Pardeshi, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner said in a letter, "In has been observed in some studies that wearing of facial masks can reduce the speed of corona virus substantially from and to persons coming in contact to each other apart from compulsory social distancing measures."

He further stated, "I have come to the conclusion that the larger public interest making wearing of mask by any person who moving in any public place is necessary." He added that whoever steps out in public places, or while travelling in a vehicle or in a public gathering should wear a mask at all times. The letter further stated, "These masks may be standard masks available with the chemist or even homemade washable masks and can be used after proper washing and disinfecting. Anybody violating these instructions will be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (48 of 1010)."

(Also Read: Coronavirus Effect in Mumbai: Sale of sugar, cheese, pizza base increase; stocks over at multiple stores)

Meanwhile, with the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown of India. While we are all practicing self-isolation and social distancing, which are also the need of the hour, there have been several issues that the common citizen is battling with. The news of a complete lockdown threw the entire country and its people into a tizzy and ever since, there's been a huge surge in the market for several products.

Check out the letter by Praveen Pardeshi, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More